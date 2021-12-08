EMB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Emirates Blues vs Dubai Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EMB vs DUB at Sharjah Cricket Ground: In match no. 4 of Fancode Emirates D10 tournament, Dubai will take on Emirates Blues at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Emirates D10 EMB vs DUB match will start at 6 PM IST – December 8. Emirates Blues got off the mark with an 8-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Some brilliant batting performances from CP Rizwan, Fahad Nawaz, and Mohammad Boota steered them home. Dubai, on the other hand, registered a convincing win over Sharjah by 9 wickets in the opening game of the tournament. They restricted Sharjah for just 65 runs and later chased down the target with 15 balls to spare. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EMB vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, EMB vs DUB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, EMB vs DUB Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Emirates Blues vs Dubai, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Dubai and Emirates Blues will take place at 5:30 PM IST – December 8.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Perth.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

EMB vs DUB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Muhammad Boota

Batsmen – CP Rizwan (VC), Fahad Nawaz, Ahaan Fernandes

All-rounders – Aryan Lakra (C), Farooq Muhammad, Zawar Farid, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers – Harshit Seth, Abdul Malik, Sabir Rao

EMB vs DUB Probable Playing XIs

Emirates Blues: Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan (Captain), Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Boota (wk), Matiullah, Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi.

Dubai: Ameer Hamza, Syed Haider Shah, Ahaan Fernandes, Harshit Seth, Bilal Cheema (C/wk), Abdul Malik, Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Ankur Sangwan, Taimoor Ali, Furqan Khalil, Farooq Mohammad.

