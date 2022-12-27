EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Emirates D20, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Emirates Blues vs Fujairah, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dubai International Stadium 2 PM IST December 27, 2022, Tuesday

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Emirates D20, Fantasy Hints: EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Emirates D20, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Emirates Blues vs Fujairah, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dubai International Stadium 2 PM IST December 27, 2022, Tuesday. Here is the Emirates D20 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, EMB vs FUJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EMB vs FUJ Playing 11s Emirates D20 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Emirates Blues vs Fujairah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D20 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Emirates D20 match toss between Emirates Blues and Fujairah will take place at 1.30 PM IST

Time – December 27, 2 PM IST

Venue: Dubai Cricket International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

EMB vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction

Keeper – Vritiya Aravind (VC)

Batsmen – Alishan Sharafu, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Asif-Khan

All-rounders – Rohan Mustafa (C), Waseem Muhammad, Jiju Janaradhanan, Hazrat Bilal

Bowlers – Sanchit Sharma, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Harry Bharwal.

EMB vs FUJ Probable Playing XIs

Emirates Blues: Vriitya Aravind©(wk), Zawar Farid, Fahad Nawaz, Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Sanchit Sharma, Adithya Shetty, Rahul Bhatia, Sabir Rao, Muhammad Jawad Ullah

Fujairah: Muhammad Waseem©, Rohan Mustafa, Jiju Janardhanan, Muhammad Usman, Harry Bharwal, Wasi Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Hamdan Tahir(wk), Raja Akif, Hameed Khan, Muhammad Uzair Khan