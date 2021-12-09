EMB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10

Emirates Blues vs Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EMB vs SHA at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: In the second match of the day in FanCode Emirates D10 tournament, Sharjah will take on Emirates Blues at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Emirates D10 EMB vs SHA match will start at 8:30 PM IST – December 9. Emirates Blues got the expected start in their opening match against Abu Dhabi, as they won the battle by 8 wickets. Following that, they went on to beat Dubai in their previous outing by chasing down the target of 78 runs posted by the opposition. On the other hand, Sharjah haven't been impressive so far in the Fancode Emirates D10 tournament. They lost the season opener against Dubai by 9 wickets that followed by another defeat against Fujairah by 19 runs. Here is the Emirates D10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EMB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction, EMB vs SHA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, EMB vs SHA Probable XIs Emirates D10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Emirates Blues vs Sharjah, Fantasy Playing Tips – Emirates D10.

TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Sharjah and Emirates Blues will take place at 8 PM IST – December 9.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Live Streaming: Fancode Network.

EMB vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Mohammad Boota

Batters– Fahad Nawaz, CP Rizwan, Ansar Khan

All Rounders– Umair Ali, Aryan Lakra (C), Rahul Bhatia, Kashif Daud

Bowlers– Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwar (VC), Danish Qureshi

EMB vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Emirates Blues: Zawar Farid, CP Rizwan (Captain), Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Boota (wk), Matiullah, Aryan Lakra, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sabir Rao, Danish Qureshi, Alishan Sharafu.

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmad (Captain), Khalid Shah (wk), Amjad Gul, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Laxman Manjrekar, Hassan Khan, Ansar Khan, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Syam Ramesh.

