EMB vs SHA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

ECB Blues vs Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s EMB vs SHA at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: The 14th match of the tournament has been scheduled to be played between ECB Blues and Sharjah. Blues have won three of their four matches for six points while Sharjah have won all their four matches for eight points and thus occupy top spot in the standings. Also Read - WI vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For Sri Lanka in West Indies 2nd Test: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, 7:30 PM IST March 29, Monday

ECB Blues vs Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Emirates D10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EMB vs SHA, FanCode Emirates D10, ECB Blues Dream11 Team Player List, Sharjah Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips ECB Blues vs Sharjah T10 match, Online Cricket Tips EMB vs SHA T10 match, Online Cricket Tips ECB Blues vs Sharjah FanCode Emirates D10, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode Emirates D10 Also Read - AJM vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Emirates D10: Ajman vs Dubai - Captain, Vice-Captain, Today's Probable XIs For Match 13 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM IST March 29 Monday

Match Time: The Emirates D10 match between ECB Blues and Sharjah will start from 8:45 PM (IST) – March 29. Also Read - PAD vs VEN Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Venice 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Padova vs Venezia Match 3 at Venezia Cricket Ground 5:00 PM IST March 29 Monday

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

EMB vs SHA My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Boota (captain), Vriitya Aravind (vice-captain), Laxman Manjrekar, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Waheed Ahmed, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Sabir Rao, Mohammad Azhar, Junaid Siddique

EMB vs SHA Probable Playing XIs

Emirates Blues: Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Vishnu Sukumaran, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Azhar, Sabir Rao, Aryan Lakra, Akif Raja, Matiullah, Muhammad Farazuddin

Sharjah: Vriitya Aravind, Aryansh Sharma, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Rohan Mustafa, Fayyaz Ahmad, Umair Ali, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Badiuzzama Sayed

EMB vs SHA Full Squads

Emirates Blues: Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohammad Boota, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Waheed Ahmed, Vishnu Sukuraman, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Sabir Rao, Mohammad Azhar, Rahul Bhatia, Muhammad Farazuddin, Omid Rahman, Muhammaed Ismail, Matiullah Khan

Sharjah: Aayan Khan, Anish Ramgopal, Badiuzzama Sayed, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Junaid Siddique, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Rameez Shahzad, Renjith Mani, Yahya Abdul Rehman, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Aryansh Sharma, Fayyaz Ahmad

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EMB Dream11 Team/ SHA Dream11 Team/ ECB Blues Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sharjah Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Emirates D10/ Online Cricket Tips and more.