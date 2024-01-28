Home

EMI vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 12: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, 4:00 PM IST: Nicholas Pooran-led MI Emirates is set to compete against Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in match 12 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on January 28. EMI would try to solidify their top spot and on the other hand, ABD will be eyeing a better position on the points table.

EMI vs ABD Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Laurie Evans, Sam Hain, Muhammad Waseem

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, David Willey

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Akeal Hosein, F Farooqi

EMI vs ABD Possible Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Ambati Rayudu, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous (wk), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine (c), Joshua Little, Matiullah Khan, Ali Khan

Squads

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Trent Boult, Corey Anderson, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, Asif Khan, Will Smeed, McKenny Clarke

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous(w), Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine(c), David Willey, Matiullah Khan, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Ravi Bopara, Joe Clarke, Joshua Little, Jake Lintott, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sagar Kalyan

