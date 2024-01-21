Home

Sports

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, 8:00 PM IST

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, 8:00 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, EMI vs GUL, MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, MI Emirates Dream11, Gulf Giants Dream11, EMI vs GUL, EMI vs GUL Dream11, EMI vs GUL Dream11 team, EMI vs GUL Dream11, EMI vs GUL Dream11 Team, MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Fantasy team.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, 8:00 PM IST: Nicholas Pooran-led MI Emirates is set to take on James Vince’s Gulf Giants in match 4 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on January 21. Gulf Giants would like to pick their second consecutive win of the season on the other hand, Emirates would try to open their account.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, EMI vs GUL, MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, MI Emirates Dream11, Gulf Giants Dream11, EMI vs GUL, EMI vs GUL Dream11, EMI vs GUL Dream11 team, EMI vs GUL Dream11, EMI vs GUL Dream11 Team, MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Fantasy team.

You may like to read

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Andre Fletcher, J Smith, Jordan Cox, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: James Vince, W Mohammad

All-rounders: Jamie Overton, DJ Bravo

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Akela Hosein, Chris Jordan

EMI vs GUL Possible Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Muhammed Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c/wk), Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Dwayne Bravo, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Usman Khan, Jordan Cox, Jamie Smith (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Squads

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Will Smeed, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Zahoor Khan, Trent Boult, Kusal Perera, Odean Smith, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, Asif Khan, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Rohid Khan

Gulf Giants: James Vince(c), Usman Khan, Jordan Cox, Jamie Smith(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Richard Gleeson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanchit Sharma, Gerhard Erasmus, Rehan Ahmed, Zuhaib Zubair

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.