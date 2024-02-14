Home

Sports

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Qualifier 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM IST

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Qualifier 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, EMI vs GUL, MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Gulf Giants Dream11, MI Emirates Dream11, EMI vs GUL, EMI vs GUL Dream11, EMI vs GUL Dream11 team, EMI vs GUL Dream11, EMI vs GUL Dream11 Team, MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Fantasy team.

EMI vs GUL Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Qualifier 1: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants 8:00 PM IST: Kieron Pollard-led MI Emirates are all set to take on James Vince’s Gulf Giants in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on February 14. The winner of this match will straight away reach the final and the losing side will face Dubai Capitals in the Qualifier 2.

Trending Now

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, EMI vs GUL, MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Gulf Giants Dream11, MI Emirates Dream11, EMI vs GUL, EMI vs GUL Dream11, EMI vs GUL Dream11 team, EMI vs GUL Dream11, EMI vs GUL Dream11 Team, MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Fantasy team.

You may like to read

EMI vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Andre Fletcher, Jordan Cox

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Jamie Overton, J Thompson, Dan Mousley

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Chris Jordan

EMI vs GUL Possible Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Benjamin (wk), Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Kusal Perera

Gulf Giants: James Vince (c), Jordan Cox, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair

Squads

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andre Fletcher, Chris Benjamin(w), Dan Mousley, Kieron Pollard(c), Jordan Thompson, Dwayne Bravo, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Reece Topley, Monank Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Asif Khan, Will Smeed, McKenny Clarke

Gulf Giants: James Vince(c), Jordan Cox, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Smith(w), Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanchit Sharma, Usman Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.