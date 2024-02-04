Home

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 21: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers 4:00 PM IST

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction, ILT20 2024, Match 21: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers 4:00 PM IST: Nicholas Pooran-led MI Emirates are set to take on Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers in match 21 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 4. EMI are on top of the points table and would like to secure that spot with another win. On the other hand, Vipers will have the opportunity to get on to the second spot in the standings.

EMI vs VIP Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Perera, Nicholas Pooran, Azam Khan

Batters: Alex Hales, W Muhammad

All-rounders: Rohan Mushtafa, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowler: Mohammad Amir, Trent Boult, Akela Hosein, F Farooqi

EMI vs VIP Possible Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Odean Smith, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Azam Khan (wk), Adam Hose, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ali Naseer, Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Tymal Mills, Matheesha Pathirana

Squads

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, Asif Khan, Will Smeed, McKenny Clarke, Dwayne Bravo

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan(w), Adam Hose, Ali Naseer, Mohammad Amir, Luke Wood, Tymal Mills, Matheesha Pathirana, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Nathan Sowter, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Aryan Lakra, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Gus Atkinson, Karthik Meiyappan, Tanish Suri

