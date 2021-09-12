New York: British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu has created history on Sunday (IST) with a comprehensive win over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the US Open women’s singles final. The 18-year-old Grand Slam winner becomes the first British woman to win the US Open title in 53 years.Also Read - US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Promises to Put 'Heart, Soul And Body' in History-Awaiting Final vs Daniil Medvedev

Racucanu got the better of Leylah in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the summit clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

Raducanu, who had a dream run at US Open 2021 also becomes the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title.

“The 53-year wait is over! Emma Raducanu is the first Flag of United Kingdom woman to win the #USOpen since 1968,” the official handle of US Open tweeted.

Raducanu also achieved another feat as she became the youngest grand slam champion since Russia’s Maria Sharapova at 2004 Wimbledon

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in a statement, congratulated Raducanu on her success and said it is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

“I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters,” the statement read.

Taking to Twitter, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Raducanu showed extraordinary skill in the game.

“What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to Emma Raducanu. You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you. #USOpen,” he tweeted.

What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to @EmmaRaducanu 🇬🇧 You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you.#USOpen — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 11, 2021



UK’s sports minister Nigel Huddleston also lauded the 18-year-old player for the achievement.

“What a sport! What a competition! What a game! What a player! What a champion! Emma Raducanu tonight winning the US Open tennis final was a moment to cherish. Huge congratulations, Emma. Can’t wait to see what you do next!” he tweeted.

Raducanu had become the first qualifier, male or female, to ever advance to a major final. It is the first all-teenage major final since Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis at the 1999 US Open.

She was the youngest British major finalist in 62 years, the first British woman to reach a major final in 44 years, and the first British woman to reach the US Open final in 53 years, as per wtatennis.com.