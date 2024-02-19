Home

Emotional Connect With Fans Highlights Of India Tour, Says Manchester United Legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in India for a three-city tour from February 9 to 11. The tour started In Bengaluru followed by Mumbai and ended in Delhi.

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer obliges for autographs during his India visit.

New Delhi: Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckoned his trip to India as a special moment in his life and stated that his connection with the Indian fans was the highlight of the tour for him. Solskjaer came to India on a three-city tour from February 9 to 11 that started in Bengaluru and ended in Delhi via Mumbai. During Solskjaer’s visit, Indian fans got an opportunity to interact with the former Manchester United manager and speak their heart out.

Crowd gathered in large numbers at the airport, the hotel where he stayed in all the cities to get a glimpse of Solskjaer from across the country. The tour also gave the Norwegian an opportunity to witness the huge Manchester United fan base in the country.

“It’s been a long way and it’s been brilliant for me. It was a special experience especially when you meet people 1 to 1 and they have got their own personal stories, that’s what’s been more special during the tour,” stated Solskjaer while looking back to his maiden Indian visit.

Fans also got an opportunity to meet Solskjaer during the gala dinners held in all three cities. “Fans have given me some letters as well but you know when grown men come up to you and they shiver and shake and say that I am so nervous infront of you, I need to tell you this quite special story, and that thing sticks with you,” he stated.

“Of course, all the events have been really special, I saw a sand artist who created my journey which was incredible. It took me by surprise as I had never seen one of them before, so it was a special experience.”

