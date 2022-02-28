Chandigarh: Two empty bullet shells were found in a private bus the Sri Lankan cricket team members were about to board from their hotel in Chandigarh, India, reports said on Monday. The players are in the city for the first Test against the hosts beginning at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on March 4, and the incident came to light on Saturday (February 26).Also Read - Rohit Sharma Gave Trophy After T20I Series Win Against Sri Lanka to Jaydev Shah; Watch VIRAL Video

The bus was reportedly hired from a private transporter.

"Two empty bullet shells were found during the routine frisking of the bus through metal detector and other sophisticated gadgets. The shells were found in the luggage compartment of the bus. Prior to ferrying the cricket players, the bus had been used in a marriage function a few days back," a police officer attached with the security wing, not wishing to be named, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“Apparently, the shells belong to that marriage function. The bus driver is being questioned,” the officer added.

The report said that a DDR (daily diary register) had been recorded at a police station. “Sources said that as the two empty bullet shells were found, a team from the CFSL (Central Forensic Science Laboratory), Sector 36, was called. The empty shells were handed over to the forensic team for further examination. The shells were found by a team of anti-sabotage and explosive detectors of the UT (Union Territory) police security wing,” the report added.

India on Sunday made a clean sweep of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, winning the final match in Dharamsala by six wickets. It was India’s 12th successive T20I win, the joint-longest winning streak for a full member and their seventh series win on the trot at home in this format.

India would be aiming to put up another good show in the two-match Test series beginning in Mohali on March 4.