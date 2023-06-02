EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Emirates Red vs Fujairah, Team News For Today’s T10 Match at Malek Cricket Ground 1, United Arab Emirates at 6.45 PM IST June 2 Friday
TOSS: The Emirates D10 toss between Emirates Red and Fujairah will take place at 6:15 PM IST – June 2.
Time: 6.45 PM IST.
Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 1, United Arab Emirates.
Live Streaming: Fancode
EMR vs FUJ Dream11 Team
Keeper — Sana Ul Haq Bhatti
Batsmen — Farhan Babar (vc), Salman Khan, Muhammad Usman-II
All-rounders — Shahbaz Ali (c), Clinton Berkenshaw, Akshay Puthanveetil, Umair Ali Khan
Bowlers — Muhammad Asif-Jr, Abdullah Kayani, Danish Qureshi.
EMR vs FUJ Playing XIs
Emirates Red: Clinton Berkenshaw, Muhammad Irfan, Wasim Akram, Akshay Puthanveetil, Uzair Haidar, Muhammad Shahdad, Abdullah Kayani, Muhammad Asif, Sana Ulhaq Bhatti©(wk), Sailles Jaishankar, Ahaan Fernandes
Fujairah: Umair Ali©, Shahbaz Ali, Zeeshan Abid(wk), Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan, Haider Ali, Hameed Khan, Raees Ahmed, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Almas Hafiz, Muhammad Rohid Khan
