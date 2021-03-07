EN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series

England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's EN-L vs BD-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 7 of Road Safety T20 World Series tournament, England Legends will take on Bangladesh Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday. The Road Safety T20 World Series EN-L vs BD-L match will start at 7 PM IST – March 7. This will be England Legends' first match in the tournament. Led by Kevin Pietersen, England boast an impressive batting line-up with the likes of Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Owais Shah and Nick Compton within their ranks. On the other hand, Bangladesh played their first match of the tournament against India and suffered a massive defeat by 10 wickets. The Mohammad Rafique-led side were cruising at 50/0 after the powerplay but a sudden collapse saw them posting a paltry 109.

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 7.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

EN-L vs BD-L My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Phil Mustard

Batters – Mohammad Nazimuddin (VC), Nick Compton, Nafees Iqbal, Kevin Pietersen (C)

All-Rounders – Kabir Ali, Khaled Mahmud

Bowlers – Ryan Sidebottom, Alamgir Kabir, Monty Panesar

EN-L vs BD-L Probable Playing XIs

England Legends: Owais Shah, Nick Compton, Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy, Phil Mustard, Jonathan Trott James Tredwell, Ryan Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Kabir Ali, Monty Panesar.

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique (C), Rajin Saleh, Hanan Sarkar, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif, Khalid Mashud (wk), Khaled Mahmud, Alamgir Kabir.

EN-L vs BD-L Squads

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (C), Nick Compton, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, G Hamilton, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Schoefield.

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (C), Mushfiqur Rahman, Nazimuddin, Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, ANM Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Abdur Razzak, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Khaled Mashud, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir.

