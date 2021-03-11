EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series

England Legends vs South African Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s EN-L vs SA-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 7 of Road Safety T20 World Series tournament, England Legends will take on South African Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Thursday. The Road Safety T20 World Series EN-L vs SA-L match will start at 7 PM IST – March 11. This will be England Legends’ first match in the tournament. Led by Kevin Pietersen, England boast an impressive batting line-up with the likes of Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, Owais Shah and Nick Compton within their ranks. On the other hand, Bangladesh played their first match of the tournament against India and suffered a massive defeat by 10 wickets. The Mohammad Rafique-led side were cruising at 50/0 after the powerplay but a sudden collapse saw them posting a paltry 109. Here is the Road Safety T20 World Series Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and EN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, EN-L vs SA-L Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, EN-L vs SA-L Probable XIs Road Safety T20 World Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England Legends vs South African Legends, Fantasy Playing Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series. Also Read - BSH vs TRS Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona Match 118: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Badalona Shaheen vs Trinitat Royal Stars at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 5 PM IST March 11 Thursday

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between England Legends and South African Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 11. Also Read - HAW vs BLP Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona Match 117: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Hawks CC vs Black Panthers at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 3 PM IST March 11 Thursday

Time: 7 PM IST. Also Read - TUS vs TIG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Kerala T20 Match 12: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Tuskers vs KCA Tigers at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2 PM IST March 11 Thursday

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

EN-L vs SA-L My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Phil Mustard

Batters – Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy, Jonty Rhodes (VC), Andrew Puttick

All-Rounders – James Tredwell, Zander de Bruyn

Bowlers – Monty Panesar, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Ryan Sidebottom

EN-L vs SA-L Probable Playing XIs

England Legends: Phil Mustard (WK), Kevin Pietersen (C), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Kabir Ali, James Tindall, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar and Matthew Hoggard.

South African Legends: Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (WK), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp, Jonty Rhodes (C), Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger and Nantie Hayward.

EN-L vs SA-L Squads

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (C), Nick Compton, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, G Hamilton, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Schoefield.

South African Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris-Jones.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EN-L Dream11 Team/ SA-L Dream11 Team/ England Legends Dream11 Team Prediction/ South African Legends Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series/ Online Cricket Tips and more.