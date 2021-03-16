EN-L vs WI-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety World Series

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s EN-L vs WI-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Ranchi: With a spot in the semifinal on the line, England Legends will square off against West Indies Legends in the final league match of the Road Safety World Series today. England have played five matches, winning three of them while losing two to be placed fourth in the standings. On the other hand, West Indies are a rung below at fifth with two wins and three defeats from their five matches. Also Read - ASL vs ROR Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Asian Latina vs Royal Roma Match 7 at Roma Cricket Ground 5:00 PM IST March 16 Tuesday

England Legends vs West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of EN-L vs WI-L, Road Safety T20 World Series, England Legends Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips England Legends vs West Indies Legends, Online Cricket Tips EN-L vs WI-L T20, Online Cricket Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series, Fantasy Playing Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series. Also Read - RCC vs RBMS Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints ECS T10 - Rome 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Roma CC vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun Match 6 at Roma Cricket Ground 3:00 PM IST March 16 Tuesday

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between England Legends and West Indies Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 16. Also Read - LIO vs TIG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Presidents Cup T20 Match 20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Lions vs KCA Tigers at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2:00 PM IST March 16 Tuesday

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

EN-L vs WI-L My Dream11 Team

Kevin Pietersen (captain), Dwayne Smith (vice-captain), Phil Mustard, Brian Lara, Darren Maddy, Kirk Edwards, Tino Best, James Tredwell, Ryan Austin, Sulieman Benn, Monty Panesar

EN-L vs WI-L Probable Playing XIs

England Legends: Phil Mustard, Kevin Pieterson, Usman Afzaal, Owais Shah, Darren Maddy, Jim Troughton, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar

West Indies Legends: William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs, Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Brian Lara, Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin

EN-L vs WI-L Full Squads

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (captain), Tino Best, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Ridley Jacobs (wk), Dwayne Smith, Kirk Edwards, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Pedro Collins, Narsingh Deonarine, Daren Ganga, Samuel Badree, Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Danza Hyatt, Renford Pinnock

England Legends: Phil Mustard (wk), Kevin Pietersen (captain), Sajid Mahmood, Gavin Hamilton, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Jonathan Trott, Nick Compton, James Tindall, Usman Afzaal, Owais Shah, Darren Maddy, Jim Troughton, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EN-L Dream11 Team/ WI-L Dream11 Team/ England Legends Dream11 Team Prediction/ West Indies Legends Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series/ Online Cricket Tips and more.