EN U-19 vs AF U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

England will lock horns with Afghanistan in the Super League semi-final 1 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday, February 1. The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, will host the clash. England, captained by Tom Prest, have looked in good form in the tournament. They topped Group A, winning all three games, and had a stupendous net run rate of 3.005. They are coming off a six-wicket win over South Africa in the Super League quarter-finals on January 26. Opening batter Jacob Bethell's whirlwind 42-ball knock of 88 helped them chase down a 210-run target with 18.4 overs to spare. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, captained by Suliman Safi, won two of their three games in Group C to finish second in the points table. In the Super League quarter-finals, they beat Sri Lanka by four runs. After being asked to bat first, the Afghans scored 134 in 47.1 overs. Abdul Hadi top-scored with a 97-ball-37. Afghanistan reduced Sri Lanka to 43-7. A 64-run stand between Dunith Wellalage and Raveen de Silva gave them an almighty scare, but Afghanistan held their nerves to eventually prevail.

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between England vs Afghanistan will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

EN-U-19 vs AF-U-19 My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Ishaq, George Thomas, George Bell, Suliman Safi, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Prest, Jacob Bethell, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Izharullahq Naveed, Noor Ahmad, Thomas Aspinwall.

Captain: Tom Prest, Vice-Captain: Noor Ahmad.

EN-U19 vs AF-U19 Probable Playing XIs

England Under-19: George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden.

Afghanistan Under-19: Bilal Sayedi, Nangyalai Khan, Allah Noor, Suliman Safi (c), Ijaz Ahmadzai, Abdul Hadi, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Noor Ahmad, Izharullahq Naveed, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran.