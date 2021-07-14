EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction England Women vs India Women 3rd T20I

England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs India Women T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's EN-W vs IN-W at County Ground, Chelmsford: High on confidence after a morale-boosting win in the last game, India Women will square off for one final time in the multi-format series against England Women in the 3rd T20I on July 14 in Chelmsford. The Indian women's cricket team would aim to put up a complete performance instead of relying on individual brilliance to topple a hurting England for its first T20 series victory since 2019 on Wednesday. Another impressive outing in the field and tight death over bowling from the spin duo of Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma brought India back from the dead in the second T20 on Sunday. And now Harmanpreet Kaur and her players have a chance of enjoying their first T20 series success after the 2019 away triumph against the West Indies. England self-destructing from a commanding position also helped the visitors level the series in Hove.While Shafali Verma was impressive at the top and spinners came to India's rescue later in the game, the middle-order and the pace department needs to step up. Here is the England Women vs India Women T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, EN-W vs IN-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 3rd T20I, Probable Playing 11s England Women vs India Women T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England Women vs India Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – England Women vs India Women T20I.

TOSS: The 3rd T20I match toss between England Women vs India Women will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – July 14, Wednesday.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

EN-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Amy Jones (VC), Richa Ghosh, Tammy Beaumont, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (C), Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Poonam Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers.

EN-W vs IN-W Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Mady Villiers, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

EN-W vs IN-W SQUADS

England Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy.

India Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Fran Wilson.

