England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs India Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s EN-W vs IN-W at The New Road: In the third and final ODI of the series, England Women will take on India Women at the New Road, Worcester on Saturday. The high-intensity EN-W vs IN-W 3rd ODI match will begin at 3:30 PM IST – July 3. Indian women’s team will look to fight for pride in the third and final ODI against England, who have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. India lost by eight wickets in the first game, which turned out to be a one-sided affair. Mithali Raj’s team though put up a fight while defending 221 in the second match but the total proved too little. India have struggled with the bat as well as with the ball in the two matches. The biggest concern for Indian women is the form of Harmanpreet Kaur. The right-handed batter has aggregated 20 in two innings and her failure is one of the reasons why the Indians haven’t gone on to post a big score.

TOSS: The 3rd ODI match toss between England Women vs India Women will take place at 3 PM IST – July 3, Saturday.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester.

EN-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont (C), Lauren Winfield-Hill, Shafali Verma, Mithali Raj

All-rounders: Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (VC), Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt

EN-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

EN-W vs IN-W SQUADS

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy.

