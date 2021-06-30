EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction 2nd ODI

England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs India Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s EN-W vs IN-W at The Cooper Associates County Ground: In the second chapter of ODI series, England Women will take on India Women at the County Ground on Wednesday. The high-intensity EN-W vs IN-W 2nd ODI match will begin at 6:30 PM IST – June 30. Indian women’s cricket team will look to avoid a series loss against England when they take the field for the second of the three ODIs. The Indians were hammered by eight wickets in the first match after they failed to put up a competitive total. India’s dashing opening batters Smriti Mandhana and youngster Shafali Verma failed to provide India the cracking start that was expected of them. It left the others with a bit too much to do. Even as skipper Mithali Raj tried to salvage some pride, scoring 72 a day after she completed 22 years in international cricket, India lacked the hard-hitters who could increase the run-rate and take the team to a strong total. Also Read - BLB vs ROT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Hungary: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Blinders Blizzards vs Royal Tigers, Playing XIs For Today's Match 9 at GB Oval, Szodliget at 12:30 PM IST June 30 Wednesday

TOSS: The 2nd ODI match toss between England Women vs India Women will take place at 6 PM (IST) – June 30, Wednesday. Also Read - INDW vs ENGW: With Fresh Approach, Mithali Raj-Led India Women Aim to Level Series Versus England

Time: 6:30 PM IST Also Read - SUS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast South Group: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Sussex vs Kent, Playing 11s, Team News From The Rose Bowl at 11:30 PM IST June 29 Tuesday

Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground.

EN-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Amy Jones

Batters – Tammy Beaumont (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma

All-rounders – Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Pooja Vastrakar

EN-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

EN-W vs IN-W SQUADS

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EN-W Dream11 Team/ IN-W Dream11 Team/ England Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips England Women vs India Women ODI/ Online Cricket Tips and more.