EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Only Test

England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs India Women Test – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's EN-W vs IN-W at County Ground, Bristol: In the much-awaited high-voltage battle, England Women will take on India Women at the County Ground on Wednesday. The high-intensity EN-W vs IN-W Only Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST – June 16. Indian women's cricket team will break its almost seven-year-long Test match drought when it faces England in a one-off game from Wednesday. This is also the first time Indian women cricketers are playing England in a multi-format series. The two teams play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. While a result in the Test will fetch four points for the winning team, a draw will give two points to each side. A win in an ODI or T20I will secure two points. The series winner will be decided on the basis of points collected across the three formats. Indian women had last played a Test back in November, 2014, at home against South Africa. The Mithali Raj-led side had won that game by an innings.

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

EN-W vs IN-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Emma Jones

Batters – Heather Knight (C), Mithali Raj (VC), Fran Wilson, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut

All-rounders – Natalie Sciver, Jhulan Goswami

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Ekta Bisht

EN-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Tash Farrant, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar.

EN-W vs IN-W SQUADS

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield Hill, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Georgia Elwiss, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Natasha Farrant, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Dunkley, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole.

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Indrani Roy, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht.

