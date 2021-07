EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd T20I

England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's EN-W vs IN-W at The 1st Central County Ground Hove. The excitement of T20I cricket resumes as 2nd T20I between India Women vs England Women is all set to get underway on Sunday. The 2nd T20I match between EN-W vs IN-W will begin at 07.00 PM IST July 11, Sunday. England Women's beat India in the rain-affected first T20I by DLS method as the Women in Blue will aim to take the revenge of the defeat in the second match. With Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhan at the top, India have a very solid opening pair. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd T20I – EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, England Women vs India Women Dream11 Tips, EN-W vs IN-W Probable Playing XIs, EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd T20I.

TOSS: The 2nd T20I toss between England Women vs India Women will take place at 06:30 PM IST July 11, Sunday

Time: 07:00 PM IST

Venue: The 1st Central County Ground Hove

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Amy Jones

Batters – Tammy Beaumont, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (C)

All-rounders – Heather Knight (VC), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers –Anya Shrubsole, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav

England Women vs India Women Predicted Playing XIs

England Women: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Fran Wilson, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn

India Women: Taniya Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar

England Women vs India Women Squads

England Women: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Fran Wilson, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies

India Women: Taniya Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Richa Gosh, Indrani Roy

