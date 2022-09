EN-W vs IN-W 3rd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction

Time – 11 PM IST

Venue: Country Ground, Bristol

EN-W vs IN-W Dream11 Team

Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh, Danielle Wyatt, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley (v.c), Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

Probable Playing XI

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England XI: Amy Jones (c &wk), Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Bell