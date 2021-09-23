EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction England Women vs New Zealand Women 4th ODI

England Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable Playing 11s, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's EN-W vs NZ-W at County Ground, Derby: With an aim to keep the series alive, New Zealand Women will take on England Women in the fourth ODI of the five-match series on September 23 on Thursday. The EN-W vs NZ-W 4th ODI will begin at 5:30 PM IST. After losing the first two ODIs, the White Ferns turned the tables in the third ODI and eked out a narrow 3-wicket win to keep the series alive. Batter Maddy Green and bowling all-rounder Lea Tahuhu guided New Zealand to a victory over England. Meanwhile, the hosts England will look to rectify the mistakes of their last game and seal the ODI series. Here is the England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 4th ODI, Probable Playing 11s England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England Women vs New Zealand Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI.

TOSS: The 4th ODI match toss between England Women vs New Zealand Women will take place at 5 PM (IST) – September 23, Thursday.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby.

EN-W vs NZ-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Amy Jones

Batters – Danielle Wyatt, Lauren Winfield, Maddy Green

All-rounders – Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt (VC), Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu

EN-W vs NZ-W Playing XIs

England Women: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (Captain), Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Tash Farrant.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (Captain), Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Molly Penfold.

EN-W vs NZ-W SQUADS

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (Captain), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Charlotte Dean, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Natasha Farrant, Anya Shrubsole, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (Captain), Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Molly Penfold, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Claudia Green, Jessica McFadyen.

