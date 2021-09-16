EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction England Women vs New Zealand Women 1st ODI

England Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's EN-W vs NZ-W at County Ground, Bristol: After losing both the T20I series, New Zealand Women will take on England Women in the 5-match ODI series, starting September 16 on Thursday. The EN-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI will begin at 5:30 PM IST. The White Ferns will look to turn the tables in the 50-over format after suffering a 1-2 defeat in T20Is. Meanwhile, England Women will look to continue their winning momentum in the ODIs. Captain Heather Knight's form will be crucial for the hosts as she bagged the 'Player of the match' in the 3rd T20I after playing a brisk knock of 42 runs. Here is the England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, EN-W vs NZ-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st ODI, Probable Playing 11s England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – England Women vs New Zealand Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – England Women vs New Zealand Women ODI.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between England Women vs New Zealand Women will take place at 5 PM (IST) – September 16, Thursday.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol.

EN-W vs NZ-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Amy Jones

Batters – Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Satterthwaite

All-rounders – Natalie Sciver (VC), Sophie Devine (C), Hayley Jensen

Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone, Leigh Kasperek, Claudia Green

EN-W vs NZ-W Playing XIs

England Women: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross.

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Thamsyn Newton.

EN-W vs NZ-W SQUADS

England Women: Heather Knight (Captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole. Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (Captain), Amy Satterthwaite (VC), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Claudia Green, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen* (wk), Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

