Home

Sports

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 19, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain England Women vs Pakistan Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 21, Tuesday

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 19, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain England Women vs Pakistan Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 21, Tuesday

Here is the Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, EN-W vs PK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EN-W vs PK-W Playing 11s Women's T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction England Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women's T20 World Cup.

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 19, Fantasy Hints: Here is the Women’s T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, EN-W vs PK-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, EN-W vs PK-W Playing 11s Women’s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction England Women vs Pakistan Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s T20 World Cup. EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s T20 World Cup Match 19, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain England Women vs Pakistan Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Newlands, Cape Town, 6:30 PM IST, February 21, Tuesday.

Also Read:

TOSS: The Women’s T20 World Cup match 18 toss between England Women and Pakistan Women will take place at 6 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time: February 21, Tuesday, 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

EN-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.