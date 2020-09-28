EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction 4th T20I

England Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Team Prediction 4th T20I – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's EN-W vs WI-W T20I Match at County Ground, Derby: With the series already decided in England's favour, West Indies Women will play to save the pride as they battle it out against hosts England Women in the 4th T20I at the County Ground, Derby. The England Women vs West Indies Women 4th T20I will begin at 10.30 PM IST – Monday, September 28. Having already sealed the series with a victory in the previous game, England will now look to whitewash the West Indians. The English side have won the first three games of the series. In the previous match, England set a target of 154 runs at a loss of six wickets. West Indies, on the other hand, did not quite settle in the chase, failing to move past 134 runs in 20 overs. England won the game by 20 runs. With 82 runs to her credit, besides a splendid bowling spell, Natalie Sciver was crowned Player of the Match.

TOSS: The fourth T20I match toss between England Women vs West Indies Women will take place at 10 PM (IST) – September 28, Monday.

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Ellen Jones

Batsmen: Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin (VC), Natasha McLean

All-Rounders: Natalie Sciver, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell

EN-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XIs

England Women: Amy Jones (WK), Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers.

West Indies Women: Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Britney Cooper, Lee-Ann Kirby.

EN-W vs WI-W Squads

England Women (EN-W): Lauren Winfield, Heather Knight (C), Anya Shrubsole, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Katie George, Mady Villiers, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn.

West Indies Women (WI-W): Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Britney Cooper, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Lee-Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Deandra Dottin, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Kaysia Schultz, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (C), Chedean Nation.

