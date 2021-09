ENC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Kerala Club Championship 2021

In the match of Kerala Club Championship 2021 tournament, Eranakulam Cricket Club will take on Masters RCC at the SD College Cricket Ground on Friday. The Kerala Club Championship 2021 ENC vs MRC match will start at 09:30 AM IST – September 11. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of the Kerala Club Championship 2021 match will not be available.

TOSS: The Kerala Club Championship 2021 toss between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Masters RCC will take place at 9.00 AM IST – September 11.

Time: 09:30 AM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground

ENC vs MRC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: S Subin, Amal P Rajeev

Batsmen: Alfi Francis, Abhiram CH, Vathsal Govind Sharma (VC), Akshay Manohar

All-rounders: Bovas M Justin, Unnimon Sabu (C)

Bowlers: Jerin PS, Anand Joseph, Athul Raveendran

ENC vs MRC Probable Playing XIs

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Sirajudheen PS, Subin S (c & wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Anand Joseph, Jerin PS, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis, Bovas M Justin, Adithya Vinod

Masters RCC: Unnimon Sabu, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Basil NP, Akshay Manohar, Sanju Sanjeev, Amal P Rajeev, Arun Poulose, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Hari Krishnan D, Athul Raveendran, Ajith Vasudevan

