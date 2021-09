ENC vs MTC Dream11 Prediction KCA Club Championship 2021

Eranakulam Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ENC vs MTC at SD College Cricket Ground: In the match of KCA Club Championship 2021 tournament, Eranakulam Cricket Club will take on Masters Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground on Friday. The KCA Club Championship 2021 ENC vs MTC match will start at 09:30 AM IST – September 11. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of the KCA Club Championship 2021 match will not be available.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship 2021 toss between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club will take place at 1.30 PM IST – September 12.

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground

ENC vs MTC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vishnu Raj

Batsmen – Jafar Jamal, Abhiram CH, Alfi Francis (VC)

All-rounders – Sijomon Joseph (C), Ananthakrishnan-J, Anand Joseph

Bowlers – M Arun, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Vaisakh Chandran, P Prashanth

ENC vs MTC Probable Playing XIs

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Sirajudheen PS, Subin S (c & wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Anand Joseph, Jerin PS, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis, Bovas M Justin, Adithya Vinod

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummel, Bharath Surya, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj(wk), Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph©, P Prashanth, Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, J Ananthakrishnan

ENC vs MTC Squads

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Subin S©(wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Adithya Vinod, Jerin PS, Arun M, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis, Ajay B Kumar, Vipul PS, Aaron Jude

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummel, Bharath Surya, Krishna Prasad, Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj(wk), Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph©, P Prashanth, Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, J Ananthakrishnan, Shoun Roger, Nikhil Jose, Atul Diamond

