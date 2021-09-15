ENC vs PRC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Eranakulam Cricket Club vs Pratibha Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ENC vs PRC at SD College Cricket Ground: In the first semifinal of KCA Club Championship tournament, Eranakulam Cricket Club will take on Pratibha Cricket Club at the SD College Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The KCA Club Championship ENC vs PRC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 15. Both these teams have been pretty impressive this season and it will be an interesting battle between them today. Here is the KCA Club Championship Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ENC vs PRC Dream11 Team Prediction, ENC vs PRC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ENC vs PRC Probable XIs KCA Club Championship, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Eranakulam Cricket Club vs Pratibha Cricket Club, Fantasy Playing Tips – KCA Club Championship.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Eranakulam Cricket Club and Pratibha Cricket Club will take place at 9 AM IST – September 15.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: SD College Ground, Alappuzha.

ENC vs PRC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – S Subin

Batsmen – Alfi Francis, Abhiram CH, Vyshak Chandran

All-rounders – Joffin Jose (C), Sharafuddeen-NM (VC), Midhun-PK

Bowlers – Anand Joseph, JR Sreeraj, Jerin PS, Aswanth S Sankar

ENC vs PRC Probable Playing XIs

Eranakulam Cricket Club: S Subin (C/wk), CH Abhiram, J Jose, A Vinod, A Francis John, Aaron Jude, PS Sirajudheen, BM Justin, PS Vipul, A Joseph, SS Nair.

Pratibha Cricket Club: JR Sreeraj (C), V Chandran, K Sreenath (wk), PS Sachin, KJ Rakesh, R Ganesh, EU Mohammed Anas, NM Sharafuddeen, CV Vinod Kumar, Aswanth S Sanker, PK Midhun.

ENC vs PRC Squads

Eranakulam Cricket Club: Subin S (C/wk), Abhiram CH, Arjun Aji, Joffin Jose, Anand Joseph, Bovas M Justin, Sirajudheen PS, Jerin PS, Arun M, Sreehari S Nair, Alfi Francis, Adithya Vinod, Ajay B Bhat, Aaron Jude.

Pratibha Cricket Club: Sreeraj J R (C), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Sreenath K (wk), Aswanth S Sanker, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Sharafuddeen N M, Sachin PS, Rojith Ganesh, Vyshak Chandran, Mohmmed Anas, Rahul Dev, Hanas Ahmed, Anaz Naseer.

