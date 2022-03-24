New Delhi: The iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to his trusted lieutenant, Ravindra Jadeja. However, in a brief statement, CSK said the 40-year-old will continue to represent the franchise for the “season and beyond”, having led one of the most successful IPL sides since the tournament’s inception in 2008.

Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of Dhoni has won four IPL titles till now with a T20 Champions League held in 2009.

Since the start of the Indian Premier League in 2008, Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings in 204 matches. A win percentage of 59.60 in 204 games, where CSK has won 121 matches and lost 82. Only one match had one match that resulted in a tie.

In the IPL, Dhoni has 161 dismissals under his belt. There are 122 catches and 39 stumpings among these. Dhoni has been a specialist wicketkeeper in every season of the the cash rich league. As a captain and keeper, he has been the trump card for CSK’s success over the years.

The announcement still took CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan by surprise but he said “if Dhoni takes a decision, it has to be in the best interest of the team”.

“See whatever decision MS takes it is in the best interest of the team. So there is nothing to worry for us. We respect his decision. He is always there to guide us,” Viswanthan told PTI. He has always been the guiding force and will continue to be the guiding force.”

Asked if the 2022 edition can be his last season, the CEO added: “I don’t think it will be his last season. As long as he is fit, we want him to play. That is my wish, I don’t know about him (what he thinks).” On Jadeja’s ascension as captain, Viswanathan said the all-rounder is primed to do well.

Inputs from PTI