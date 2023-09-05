Home

End Of Road For Yuvzendra Chahal? After Asia Cup, BCCI Excludes Leg-Spinner From India’s ICC World Cup 2023 Squad

Yuzvendra Chahal was a part of India's 2019 World Cup squad where he took 12 wickets in eight matches with a best of 4/51.

A player of Yuzvendra Chahal's qaulity would definitely have given India the edge over other teams in the ICC World Cup. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Is it the end of the road for Yuzvendra Chahal? The answer is probably YES considering the ace leg-spinner was excluded from the Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 that BCCI announced on Tuesday in Kandy. The writing was on the wall for Chahal when he was left out of India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023. At that time, BCCI chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar stated that Kuldeep Yadav is better than Chahal at the moment.

One of the pillars of the Indian cricket team in the last few years, the 33-year-old has been a proven customer whenever given an opportunity. In fact, Chahal was a part of the Indian team in their recent tour to the Caribbean in the five-match T20I series.

His performance against the West Indies wasn’t satisfying as the leggie managed to take only five wickets. Chahal’s just two ODIs in 2023 also gives an indication he wasn’t in BCCI’s scheme of things for a long time.

With Kuldeep Yadav performing consistently for Indian whenever got an opportunity might also have worked against Chahal. His non-ability to contribute with the bat towards the end of the batting order also played against him.

Earlier, Agarkar had said that fitting in two wrist spinners in the squad will be difficult. “Terrific performer but we had to look at the balance of the team. To fit in two wrist spinners was difficult. “We can fit only one wrist spinner.

“It’s unfortunate for one to miss out and right now, Kuldeep is a bit ahead,” Agarkar had said. However, former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier emphasized how crucial it Chahal will prove for India if included.

The 51-year-old had stated that having a leg-spinner will be always useful for the Men in Blue as it will give the hosts much-needed edge against opponents. “I feel India have to find a wrist-spinner for this World Cup. Jadeja is there, Ravichandran Ashwin is there, Axar Patel is there, who according to me is also an exceptional all-rounder.

“(Ravi) Bishnoi and Kuldeep (Yadav) are there but (Yuzvendra) Chahal somehow misses big tournaments. He performs extremely consistently in shorter formats, whether it is 20-over or 50-over. It is important to keep an eye on him as well,” Ganguly had said during a show on Star Sports.

