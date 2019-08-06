Possibly the best of his generation, Dale Steyn decided to call it quits from Test cricket on Monday. An illustrious career of 15 years, which has seen him scale many heights, comes to an end after injury kept him out of the game for some time in the twilight of his career.
Fast and fiery, the bowler was successful enough to win the hearts of fans worldwide, without a boundary. Thus, it is natural that his followers would be too heartbroken to deal with news of Steyn’s departure.
Sadness prevailed all over the social media as the cricket fans across the world mourned his decision to retire. Other than his fans, his IPL teams and ex-cricketers also joined in to wish the veteran cricketer all the luck for his future. Here are some of the reactions.
At the age of 21, Dale Steyn made his Test debut in 2004 against England. He went on to become the number one Tets bowler very soon in his career and stayed there at the prime position for six years, the longest by any cricketer in any spot of ICC rankings. In the span of 15 years he has played 93 Tests, taking 439 wickets. Also, with eight appearances in the ICC Test team of the year, he holds the record of being picked up in the team for the most number of times. His last test Test was against Sri Lanka in February this year.