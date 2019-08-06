Possibly the best of his generation, Dale Steyn decided to call it quits from Test cricket on Monday. An illustrious career of 15 years, which has seen him scale many heights, comes to an end after injury kept him out of the game for some time in the twilight of his career.

Fast and fiery, the bowler was successful enough to win the hearts of fans worldwide, without a boundary. Thus, it is natural that his followers would be too heartbroken to deal with news of Steyn’s departure.

Sadness prevailed all over the social media as the cricket fans across the world mourned his decision to retire. Other than his fans, his IPL teams and ex-cricketers also joined in to wish the veteran cricketer all the luck for his future. Here are some of the reactions.

#dalesteyn ‘ me shocked one of the great legend of southafrica end of the test cricket career. — sumit sharma (@sumitsh00585221) August 5, 2019

End of an ERA….😥😥

One of the great of all time….

Missing styen pace bounce and aggression in test……

Wishing a happy retirement legend…😊#dalesteyn pic.twitter.com/engClm73QK — Ramziiii (@Ramziiii5) August 5, 2019

Dale Steyn…The Best Test Fast Bowler Of His Era. One of the finest ever. You’ll be missed. #dalesteyn #retirement — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 5, 2019

After 93 Tests and 439 Test wickets, the Proteas speedster today bids adieu to Test cricket. We enjoyed the contest in whites with you. Go well, #DaleSteyn pic.twitter.com/NXUjBT4wuQ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2019

Gutted and shocked to hear that #DaleSteyn is retiring from test cricket. One bowler who dominated in the batsmen’s era. Unarguably, the greatest bowler of this generation in test cricket. Sad that injuries took a toll on his cricket. A huge loss to Test cricket. #ThankYouSteyn pic.twitter.com/t6cJVajHZS — George Vijay (@VijayIsMyLife) August 5, 2019

At the age of 21, Dale Steyn made his Test debut in 2004 against England. He went on to become the number one Tets bowler very soon in his career and stayed there at the prime position for six years, the longest by any cricketer in any spot of ICC rankings. In the span of 15 years he has played 93 Tests, taking 439 wickets. Also, with eight appearances in the ICC Test team of the year, he holds the record of being picked up in the team for the most number of times. His last test Test was against Sri Lanka in February this year.