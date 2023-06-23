Endgame For Cheteshwar Pujara After Dropped From Windies Tour; Unlikely to be Picked Soon: REPORT

Home

New Delhi: When Pujara was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka along with Rahane, the former chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma had said that doors were not closed for the gritty No.3 and he could go get back to first-class cricket and earn his stripes. Pujara went back to County Cricket and played for Sussex. He scored tons of runs and was recalled for the one-off Test against England in 2022 and also got a chance to complete 100 Tests milestone in the series against Australia this year.

“Once he failed in Australia series at home, there was very little chance for him but selectors didn’t want to change things ahead of WTC final,” a BCCI source in know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Twin failures at Oval sealed his fate. SS Das was in London for WTC final. He must have had a word with head coach Rahul Dravid and intimated his panel’s thought-process post final,” the source added.

If Pujara’s knocks of 90 and 102 against Bangladesh are taken away, he has scored at a poor average of 26 in the last three years and perhaps got a very long rope for non-performance.

“It is a two-year cycle and you can’t just make wholesale changes. Pujara hasn’t been scoring for three years. Difference between a Virat Kohli and a Pujara has been the rhythm. Yes, Kohli also has had a dry spell but he never looked out of form.

“Pujara never gave you confidence after the Australia tour that he is in rhythm. Intent was also an issue. The two knocks against Bangladesh were hardly of any consequence,” the source said.

