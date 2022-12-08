Endrick: The Brazilian Wonderkid

Coming from a very humble background, he is currently playing in the Brazilian league for Palmeiras. Having scored three goals in seven games this season.

New Delhi: The first thing that comes to our mind when we hear the name Brazil is football. The South American nation is home to many great footballers. Pele to Neymar Jr., Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, and Ronaldo has given the world many great footballers. Endrick Felipe's name has recently been added to the list of notable footballers. Born in 2006 in Taguatinga, Brazil, he is currently regarded as one of the world's most promising future football stars. Coming from a very humble background, he is currently playing in the Brazilian league for Palmeiras. Having scored three goals in seven games this season, he has shown some excellent dribbling skills and caught the eye of some of the biggest European football clubs.

Now is the time for him to show his talent on a bigger stage. With many big clubs interested in him, including PSG and Barcelona, Real Madrid is currently leading the race and is set to sign the Brazilian sensation on a whopping 72 million euro deal from Palmeiras in 2024 when he turns 18 because FIFA does not allow underage players to play for teams from other continents, which means he will have to continue his career with Palmeiras until 2024.

Written by- Aviral Shukla