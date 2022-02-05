ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Dream11 Team Prediction

India will be looking to go one step ahead of being runners-up in the 2020 edition when they face England in the ICC Men’s U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 final at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Both England and India head into the final undefeated in the ongoing tournament. Also Read - FINAL: Spotlight on Yash Dhull as India U-19 Chase World Cup Glory

Captain Yash Dhull and Co. reached the final with clinical victories over South Africa, Ireland, Uganda, Bangladesh and Australia despite some members being affected by COVID-19 in the tournament. If India wins the final, Dhull will join Mohammed Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012) and Prithvi Shaw (2018) into an exclusive list of U-19 World Cup-winning captains from the country. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Is Preferred Over Ravichandran Ashwin In Overseas Tests Over This Reason; Explains Pragyan Ojha

TOSS: The U-19 World Cup toss between India vs Australia will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

England Under 19: Jacob Bethell, George Thomas, James Rew, Tom Prest (c), George Bell, William Luxton, Alex Horton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden

India Under 19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Yash Dhull (c), Shaik Rasheed, Raj Bawa, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar