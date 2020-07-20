Ben Stokes starred for England as the hosts crushed the Windies by 113 runs to win the 2nd Test at Old Trafford, Manchester on Monday, and square the series 1-1. On the final day, England set Windies a target of 312, and Stuart Broad – who was left out in the first Test came up with the goods as he picked three for 42 to bundle out the tourists for 198. Also Read - With ICC Men's T20 World Cup Postponed, Decks Cleared for IPL 13

But it was set up by Dominic Sibley (120) and Ben Stokes (176) in the first innings after Windies won the toss – and looking at the overcast conditions asked the hosts to bat first. England put up a mammoth 469 for nine before declaring. Roston Chase was the pick of Windies bowlers as he picked up five wickets for 172 runs.

All Windies could manage was 287 in their first innings, giving England a 182-run-lead. Kraigg Brathwaite (75), Shamarh Brooks (68), and Roston Chase (51) got the fifties, but none of them could carry on to get a three-figure score and that did not help the Windies side – who had taken the lead in the series. For England, Broad and Chris Woakes picked up three wickets apiece.

After having lost out a day due to rain, in the second innings, England showed intent as they promoted Ben Stokes up the order and it paid off as he smashed a breathtaking 57-ball 78* before the hosts declared at 129 for three.

As expected, Stokes was awarded the Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

Brief Scores: England 469/9d and 129/3d (Stokes 78*; Roach 2/37) vs West Indies 287 all-out and 198 all-out (Blackwood 55, Brooks 62; Broad 3/42)