‘Delhi Sach Mein Dil Walon Ki Hai’: Rashid Khan Thanks Supporters After Historic Win Over England

Afghanistan recorded their biggest-ever victory over a Test-playing nation when they defeated England in ODI World Cup 2023.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrate Afghanistan's win over England in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan dedicated their historic win over England in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 to the support they received from the National Capital on Sunday. Afghanistan recorded their biggest-ever victory in history when they defeated the defending champions by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley stadium for their only World Cup win.

So far Afghanistan have played two matches in Delhi and received handsome support from the locals. Thanking them, Rashid took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai. A huge thank you to all the fans at the stadium who supported us and kept us going throughout the game.

“And to all our supporters around the world. Thank you for your love.” Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals responded to the post and said, “Yours truly, Dil walon ki Dilli. It was wonderful hosting you guys, and congratulations on a historic win Rashid,”

Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai 🙌 A huge thank you to all the fans at the stadium who supported us and kept us going through out the game 🙏 And to all our supporters around the 🌍 thank you for your love 💙 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 16, 2023

Earlier, Sent in to bat, Afghanistan were all out for 284 but returned to dismiss England for 215 to create one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 57-ball 80, while his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran contributed 28 in a first-wicket partnership of 114 in 16 overs.

Ikram Alikhil then made 58 off 66 balls, while star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman chipped in with 23 and 28 respectively as Afghanistan recovered from 190 for six to post a good total on board.

In reply, Harry Brook made a 61-ball 66 to keep England’s hopes alive but they eventually couldn’t counter the disciplined effort of the Afghan bowlers, led by Rashid Khan (3/37) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/51). Mohammad Nabi (2/16), Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/50) and Naveen-ul-Haq (1/44) also chipped in.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who took three wickets and was adjudged the man of the match, dedicated the award to the earthquake-hit people back home. “Very proud moment to be here in the World Cup and beating the champions. It’s a great achievement for the whole team, we worked hard for this day.

“This trophy is for the people back home who are affected by the earthquake in Herat. This whole win is for them,” he said after the match.

