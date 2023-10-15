Home

ENG Vs AFG Live Streaming For Free: Where To Watch England Vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match Live On Mobile Apps, TV, Laptop

ENG vs AFG Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch England vs Afghanistan CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

England vs Afghanistan Live Streaming for Free: England and Afghanistan will lock horns in an ODI World Cup 2023 encounter at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. After losing the opener against New Zealand, Jos Buttler’s England made a stellar comeback against Bangladesh, wining the game by 137 runs, thanks to Dawid Malan’s terrific century, which was well supported by the half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be looking to open their account after losing the first two games.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

The England vs Afghanistan match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 15.

How we can watch England vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on all Star Sports channels.

How we can Free Live Stream England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match online?

The England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 match Free Live Streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from New Delhi stay tuned to India.com.

Watch England vs Afghanistan Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India – Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan – PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

England vs Afghanistan Squads:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Noor Ahmad

