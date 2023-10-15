ENG vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Dedicates POTM Award to Earthquake-Hit People In Afghanistan

Home

Afghanistan beat England by 69 runs in match 13 of ODI World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on October 15

New Delhi: Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan not only pulled off the biggest upset of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after defeating Jos Buttler’s England by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on October 15 but also ended their 14-match losing streak in the 50-over World Cup. This is also their second-only win in the history of the tournament and the hero of this victory was Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who with his all-round performance ensured his side’s victory.

Mujeeb received the Player of the Match award for his spectacular performance against the defending champion. The 22-year-old dedicated his POTM award to the earthquake-hit people of Afghanistan. He said “Very proud moment to be here in the World Cup and beating the champions. It’s a great achievement for the whole team, we worked hard for this day. We beat such a big team. It was a wonderful performance from the bowlers and the batters.”

“As a spinner, it’s pretty hard to bowl in the powerplay, you have only two fielders outside. That’s something I’ve been working in the nets. Bowling with the new ball and trying to be as consistent as possible. That’s something which has made me more effective. I am always trying to bowl stump to stump and keep it simple. We knew that the dew was going to come and play a part in the latter part. That’s why I was telling the captain to bowl me in the powerplay. We were mentally prepared,” Mujeeb said in the post-match presentation.

“It’s all about the management, the players. They give me confidence in the nets. He has always been with me in the nets, my partner. He wants to hit each and every ball, that’s the area I want to contribute as well. Those 20-25 runs mean a lot for the team. This trophy is for the people back home who are affected by the earthquake in Herat. this whole win is for them,” he added.

Mujeeb played a great cameo innings of 28 runs off just 16 balls and provided his team with the final boost during the flag end of their innings. He later picked the three big wickets of Joe Root, Harry Brooks, and Chris Woakes and ensured his team’s victory.

