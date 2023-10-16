Home

Kohli Effect as Delhi Crowd Goes Bonkers After Naveen Removes Buttler During ODI CWC 2023 – WATCH

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Naveen ul Haq played an important role in Afghanistan's shock win over England.

Kohli, Kohli (Image: X Screengrab)

Delhi: In what should not come as a surprise for fans, spectators present at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Sunday during the England versus Afghanistan match were heard chanting ‘Naveen, Naveen’. Well, Kohli may not have been playing, but Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq was. Once Naveen castled Jos Buttler in the match, fans started chanting ‘Naveen, Naveen’ to egg on the Afghanistani pacer. The incident took place in the 18th over when Naveen came up with a peach of a delivery that clean bowled Buttler.

Delhi is cheering for Naveen. Yes, read that again! 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/e8wyN4zxz7 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) October 15, 2023

Meanwhile, England suffered a humbling 69-run loss against Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in match 13.

After a lot of one-sided matches, the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup was craving for an upset win and Afghanistan delivered the same.

With healthy amount of support for them in the crowd of 26, 440, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil slammed half-centuries in carrying Afghanistan to 284 in 49.5 overs. In defence, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets each in an impressive bowling performance to bowl out England for 215 in 40.5 overs.

With this, Afghanistan end their 14-match losing streak in World Cups with the biggest win of their ODI history till date, to send shockwaves in the tournament and the cricketing world. Afghanistan are now at sixth place in points table, just behind England, while Australia are now at bottom of the ten-team tally.

Chasing 285, England were dealt an early blow when Jonny Bairstow was trapped lbw on first ball of Fazalhaq Farooqui, which he reviewed immediately. The replay showed the ball clipping leg-stump on umpire’s call, meaning England retained review, but lost Bairstow.

Though Dawid Malan and Joe Root picked some boundaries, Farooqui continued to bowl probing line and length – like he squared up Malan, hit him on pads (and burnt a review), then beating him. Afghanistan increased pressure on England when Mujeeb Ur Rahman castled Root with a googly that stayed low.

Malan and Harry Brook tried stabilising the chase with strike-rotation and a few boundaries, but Mohammad Nabi took out the former by deceiving him with an outside off-stump delivery which he chipped straight to short extra cover.

