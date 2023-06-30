Home

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Big Setback For Australia As Nathan Lyon Set To Be Ruled Out Of Lord’s Test

Although nothing officially has come out yet, but going by Steve Smith's assessment, Nathan Lyon's condition 'doesn't really look good'.

Nathan Lyon arrives at Lord's in crutches on Friday. (Image: Instagram)

London: Australia’s Nathan Lyon is set to miss the remainder of the second Test against England in the ongoing Ashes 2023 and in all probability might miss the rest of the series after the off-spinner picked up an injury on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test.

Chasing a ball to the fence in the 37th over of the England innings, Lyon hurt his right calf and was seen limping out of the field with physio’s support. With Steve Smith stating ‘it doesn’t look ideal’ after Day 2 stumps, this might me Lyon’s end in the series.

To add more to that, Lyon was seen walking in crutches as he came to Lord’s on Day 3, which clearly indicates that he won’t be talking part any more in the second Test. “I haven’t been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn’t look good.

Nathan Lyon arrives in Lord’s with the help of crutches. Get well soon, Lyon. [Sky Sports] pic.twitter.com/2iWqI30n10 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 30, 2023

“It doesn’t look ideal for the rest of the game,” Smith told reporters at Day 2 stumps. “I’m not sure how he actually is. But obviously if he’s no good, it’s a big loss for us. “He’s in his 100th consecutive Test match, which I know he was really looking forward to taking part in and having a role in as well. Fingers crossed he’s OK, but it didn’t look good.”

The off-spinner had incidentally become just the sixth player, and the first-ever bowler, to play 100 consecutive Tests. Lyon has been the difference in the Ashes 2023 so far taking nine wickets – most by any player in either sides.

He also took five wickets in the World Test Championship final against India earlier this month. In case Lyon is out of the series, it could be a huge blow to the Australian team in a bid to retain the URN. Australia are the defending Ashes champions.

If at all, Lyon is ruled out, Australia have a back-up spin option in Todd Murphy who is just four-Test old. The other spinners in the side are Smith, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

