Home

Sports

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: England Name 16-Man Squad For First Two Tests

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: England Name 16-Man Squad For First Two Tests

Young English pacer Josh Tounge who just had a great debut against Ireland in the one-off Test currently being played at the Lord's in London and will remain in the squad since there has been no alteration to the lineup.

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: England Name 16-Man Squad For First Two Tests. (Pic: Twitter/ England Cricket)

New Delhi: The 16-man team that England used for the lone Test against Ireland remained the same for the first two Tests of the Ashes 2023 against Australia, which will begin at Edgbaston on June 16. The first Test game will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, while the second Test will begin on June 28 at Lord’s.

Young English pacer Josh Tounge who just had a great debut against Ireland in the one-off Test, currently being played at the Lord’s in London and will remain in the squad since there has been no alteration to the line-up.

You may like to read

The 16 players to take on the Aussies at Edgbaston and Lord’s 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 Bring it on. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ndlxpGsqm4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 3, 2023

Trending Now

One of the eight pacers on the team is Worcestershire’s Tongue, which suggests that captain Ben Stokes, who played in the IPL as a batsman and preserved that position for the Ireland Test, will also continue to bowl as well. Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson are the other pacers who are expected to be included in the starting line-up.

Mark Wood, Anderson, and Robinson had issues with their fitness, though. However, Stuart Broad, who picked up his 20th Test five-wicket haul on Friday, is bowling at full strength.

Ollie Pope dominated with his very first double century in the ongoing Test against Ireland, while Ben Duckett smashed a huge 182 runs. In the match against Ireland, England’s ace batsman Joe Root made a half-century and became the second player to reach 11000 runs and the fastest.

The following players will represent England in the first two Ashes Tests: Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham), Ben Stokes (Durham), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex).

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES