Home

Sports

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow Gives Cold Vibes At Awkward Press Conference After Unbeaten 99 In Manchester Test

ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow Gives Cold Vibes At Awkward Press Conference After Unbeaten 99 In Manchester Test

Jonny Bairstow added 66 runs for the last wicket with James Anderson to take England's total to 592 runs in the first innings.

Jonny Bairstow scored 99 not out in the first innings of the fourth Test in Ashes 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: English wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow once again made it to the headlines in the ongoing Ashes 2023 series when he appeared at an awkward press conference after stumps on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

Trending Now

Having smashed a brilliant 99 not out off 81 balls in the first innings, Bairstow seemed to be in no mood to answer questions and took open digs at the Australian media over a number of queries.

You may like to read

The 33-year-old batter has been in the news for various reasons right through the ongoing Ashes series. He was stumped in a controversial manner in the second Test at Lords by Alex Carey after he walked out of his crease immediately after ducking a delivery from Cameron Green.

Also, Bairstow dropped a few catches behind the stumps and failed to make any mark in the first three Tests. “I’ve got no comment,” said Bairstow when asked about the Lord’s controversy at the press conference. Replying to another question over how his ankle was, the wicketkeeper batter cheekily commented “It’s the first time you’ve asked.”

Despite his blazing 99no, Jonny Bairstow appeared in no mood to chat after play on day three at Old Trafford #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y6xi9ucqfI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 21, 2023

Responding to a follow-up question on how hard it was to return after so long and doing keeping for England, Bairstow replied in a taunting way. “Keeping after three years, it’s one of those things that takes time to get back to, irrelevant of the ankle. It’d be like you guys taking a three-year sabbatical and then coming back and writing to the same level – may be even three years of a bit of touch typing without a delete button and then see how that then pops us,” he said.

In reply to Australia’s total of 317, England resumed their first innings on Day 3 at 384/4. Both their overnight batters Harry Brook and Ben Stokes went on to complete their respective half-centuries before being dismissed. Josh Hazlewood then sent back Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Stuart Broad cheaply to complete a five-wicket haul.

However, Bairstow added 66 runs for the last wicket with James Anderson to take England’s total to 592 runs in the first innings.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES