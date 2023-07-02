Home

Alex Carey, the wicketkeeper of Australia, ran out Bairstow in an unusual way as England attempted to chase down 371 runs on the final day.

Jonny Bairstow scored ten runs in the second innings of Lord's test against Australia. (Pic: Reuters)

New Delhi: English batsman Jonny Bairstow was furious after a bizarre judgement which went against him on Day 5 of the second test match against Australia at Lord’s. Alex Carey, the wicketkeeper of Australia, ran out Bairstow in an unusual way as England attempted to chase down 371 runs on the final day.

In a strange turn of events, Bairstow lost his wicket on Day 5 after being run out in the 52nd over. The England wicket-keeping batter ducked a Cameron Green delivery and walked out of the crease thinking the ball was dead and the over was done. However, Carey was active behind the stumps and under-armed the wickets to leave Bairstow bewildered.

After a lot of thought, the third umpire (Marais Erasmus) opted for dismissing Bairstow because the ball wasn’t dead. After making 10 runs off 22 balls, the 33-year-old got out, as England lost their sixth wicket while chasing a huge total. The crowd began screaming “cheat, cheat” as soon as Bairstow was dismissed.

Following Bairstow’s dismissal, several former cricketers made their views clear on the matter with former England skipper Eoin Morgan saying it was smart work from Carey.

“Bairstow ducks, the ball is still active. He goes walking down the wicket and is out. It’s smart work by Carey,” said Morgan.

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor also backed Carey, saying it was the correct decision despite it not looking good.

“Carey doesn’t wait for Bairstow to walk out, he’s going to do that regardless. It doesn’t look good and people aren’t going to be happy about it, but it’s the right decision,” said Taylor.

Here is what the MCC’s Laws of cricket say about the dead ball (Law 20.1):

20.1.1 The ball becomes dead when

20.1.1.1 it is finally settled in the hands of the wicketkeeper or of the bowler.

20.1.1.2 a boundary is scored.

20.1.1.3 a batter is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal.

20.1.1.4 whether played or not it becomes trapped between the bat and person of a batter or between items of his/her clothing or equipment.

20.1.1.5 whether played or not it lodges in the clothing or equipment of a batter or the clothing of an umpire.

20.1.1.6 under either of Laws 24.4 (Player returning without permission) or 28.2 (Fielding the ball) there is an offence resulting in an award of Penalty runs. The ball shall not count as one of the over.

20.1.1.7 there is contravention of Law 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side).

20.1.1.8 the match is concluded in any of the ways stated in Law 12.9 (Conclusion of match).

20.1.2 The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.

