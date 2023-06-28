Home

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil Protestors Invade Lord’s During Day 1 Of 2nd Test- WATCH Viral Video

The protestors invaded the pitch and tried to sprinkle their trademark orange dye all over the ground, before the likes of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and even David Warner barged in to stop the protestors to tarnish the field.

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil Protestors Invade Lord's During Day 1 Of 2nd Test- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

London: All hell broke loose at Lord’s during the Day 1 of 2nd Test of the Ashes series between England and Australia on Wednesday as Just Stop Oil Protestors interrupted play, just after just 1 over of the day.

Here’s is the video of the incident that has gone viral all over social media.

Jonny Bairstow stopping Oil protesters. What a crazy scenes at Lord’s.pic.twitter.com/jFWsE0MLzo — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 28, 2023

The activist group has target sporting events before to showcase their protest. They invaded rugby’s Premiership final at Twickenham and snooker’s World Championship at The Crucible and England cricket team’s team bus was also stopped due to their protests en route to Lord’s for their Test against Ireland at the start of the month.

Speaking of Day 1, England after winning the toss put the Australians to bat and after 19 overs of play, the visitors managed to put up 52 runs on the board. Usman Khawaja and David Warner are at the crease for the Aussies.

The home-side will have to prove their mettle in this Test, after falling behind 1-0 in the ongoing Test Series. In the earlier Test, Australia pulled off a stunning victory with only two wickets to spare.

England have the time and the matches as they look to get back on track in the 2023 Ashes series.

