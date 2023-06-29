Home

Ashes 2023: ‘Shambolic’ Kevin Pietersen Criticises England players for Their Performance In Lord’s Test On Day 1

Ashes 2023: Australian batters dominated the entire first day the lord's test scoring 339/5. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen criticised the team on the opening day of the second Test match against Australia at Lord’s of the Ashes 2023 series on Wednesday. Pat Cummins- led Australia once again got off to a great start in the second Ashes Test, finishing the first day on a high note on 339/5 against hosts England.

On the first day, Australia hammered the English seam attack with half-centuries from David Warner (66), Travis Head (77), and Steve Smith (85*). Following the day’s play, Pietersen lashed out at the England players for their show throughout the day.

“You cannot declare for 390. You think Australia are declaring today? You think Australia are getting 390 today and saying ‘England, go have a bat’? No chance,” Pietersen said as quoted by Sky Sports.

During the tea break, Pietersen spoke on the sidelines and was vocal about the performance of the host during the first two sessions. He went on to label the English bowling show as ‘shambolic’.

“It’s been shambolic, absolutely shambolic. You have overcast conditions, you have a wicket that suits your bowlers and you’ve got bowlers running in at 78, 79, 80 mph,” Pietersen said.

“It’s one thing walking in here, swanning around and saying hey, this is a wonderful team to play in, we’re creating the best environment, but this is not Ashes cricket. The Australians here were outside to bat before the English bowlers [after a rain break]. The English bowlers this morning should have been on those stairs saying we want to bowl at Australia, we’re desperate to bowl at Australia,” he said during the tea break.

“Are you telling me, Ricky Ponting, in 2005 is going to be talking to Geraint Jones? You think Michael Vaughan is going to be standing next to Justin Langer and saying, hey man, what a cool day, what an awesome day and environment here at Lord’s?” Pietersen said.

“Are you joking? Are you absolutely joking? I just hope they’re in their dressing room now and the England coach [Brendon McCullum] is giving them the biggest hammering and saying it’s not good enough. It’s absolutely not good enough,” Pietersen concluded.

Australia will look to increase their advantage on the second day of the test match with Steve Smith and Alex Carey to take control with the bat on Thursday.

