ENG Vs AUS, Ashes: Stuart Broad Becomes Fifth Bowler To Take 600 Test Wickets, Joins Elite List In Manchester

Stuart Broad surpassed Sir Ian Botham to take most wickets against Australia in Test cricket.

Stuart Broad celebrates after taking his 600th Test wicket. (Image: Twitter)

Manchester: Stuart Broad joined teammate James Anderson to become only the second fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets during the first day of the fourth Ashes Test against Australia on Wednesday. Overall, Broad became the fifth bowler to complete the milestone.

The historic moment came in the 50th over when Travis Head attempted a pull and got a third top edge only to be caught by Joe Root at fine leg. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800), late Shane Warne (708), Anderson (688) and Anil Kumble (619) are ahead of Broad.

With this wicket, the 37-year-old also became the bowler with most Test wickets against Australia. Broad now has 149 to his name and is followed by Ian Botham (148), Bob Willis (128) and Anderson (115).

Broad reached his 600th Test wicket in his 166th game. Earlier, it’s already looking like another tightly fought Ashes Test as Australia went to Tea at 187/4 after England again won the toss on Wednesday.

England removed both Australia openers in the morning of the fourth test before Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne avoided any further mishaps and took the visitors to 107/2 at lunch.

England made one change to the lineup that clinched a nail-biter at Headingley by three wickets 10 days ago, bringing back veteran seam bowler Anderson to play at his home ground in place of Ollie Robinson.

Australia have retained Mitchell Marsh in the middle order after his first-innings century at Leeds and brought fellow allrounder Cameron Green and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood back into their lineup. Green and Hazlewood replaced Scott Boland and Todd Murphy, with Murphy’s omission leaving the Aussies with no specialist spinner for the crucial game.

