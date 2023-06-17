Home

ENG Vs AUS: Ben Stokes’ England Get Loads Of Good Luck Messages From ECB Staff Before Ashes 2023

England's Joe Root lit up Edgbaston on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test with a brilliant century against Australia.

Ben Stokes hold the white board containing good luck messages from the ECB staff. (Image: Mail Sport)

New Delhi: If you had watched Day 1 of the ongoing Ashes between England and Australia on Friday, then you have noticed a white board behind home captain Ben Stokes in the dressing room at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Well, at first glance it might look like a detailed strategic plan chalked out to outdo Australia from the first day. But it is not. Instead, the board contained good luck messages from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) staff around the United Kingdom, according to a Mail Sport.

Ideated by the ECB communications team, the good luck messages were sent to the England team before the start of the series. Meanwhile, England opted to bat first after winning the toss and stayed true to its ‘Bazball’ approach to declare at 393/8 after Joe Root’s 30th Test century.

Zak Crawley started the Ashes in a stunning fashion as he hammered the first ball of the series for a four. A few hours later, Joe Root had the audacity to reverse-ramp Australia pace bowler Scott Boland over the boundary. Then Moeen Ali flicked Pat Cummins for six off his hips. Root repeated his trick shot for another six against Cummins.

Root reached his fourth Ashes ton with a single against spinner Nathan Lyon to the delight of the raucous crowd. Root was stopped on 118 not out, including two sixes against Lyon in the final over before the unorthodox declaration by England captain Stokes.

In reply, Australia were 14/0 at the end of day’s play with David Warner and Usman Khawaja currently at the crease.

