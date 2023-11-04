Home

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 36 in Ahmedabad

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 36: Defending champions England need to win all of their three remaining matches to have any hope of reaching the semi-finals, while Australia can put distance on the chasing pack with victory over their arch-rivals. England have to win all of their three remaining matches convincingly enough to also boost their net run rate to a reasonable level, while hoping that other results go their way to keep their faint hopes alive. But form counts for little when the arch-rivals meet and England can like their chances against an Australia outfit suddenly hit hard by a freak injury and more personal concerns. The two teams have met at the World Cup nine times since 1975, with Australia holding the historical edge over England with six wins. The last time the two sides met at the showpiece event, England beat the Aussies by 8 wickets.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for NED vs AFG Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner (VC), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, David Willey

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (C), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adil Rashid

ENG vs AUS: Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson.

Australia: David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Travis Head.

