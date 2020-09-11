ENG vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Australia, 1st ODI – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ENG vs AUS at Old Trafford, Manchester: The two teams meet in an ODI for the first time since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinals where England beat Australia en route to their maiden title. The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League that will determine who plays at the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India in 2023.

The top-seven teams will make direct entry to the showpiece ODI event and therefore the series has some context. England will carry the confidence of beating Australia 2-1 in the T20I series without several of their first-choice players. For the ODI, they have summoned most of them and therefore, the world's top-ranked team will hope for an even better show in the 50-over format.

For the fifth-ranked Australia, their ODI form hasn't been consistent. The 2020 began with series defeats to India and South Africa and will have to be at their best if they hope to beat the world champions.

The series starts from September 11 with the second match on September 13 and third on September 16. All the matches will be played at the same venue.

Match Toss Time: The toss between England and Australia for the 1st T20I will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester



ENG vs AUS My Dream11 Team

David Warner (captain), Eoin Morgan (vice-captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Banton

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade

